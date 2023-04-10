Class action suit in Florida over Medicare ruling
SHUTTERSTOCK PHOTO

TALLAHASSEE — A judge has cleared the way for a class-action lawsuit alleging that Florida’s Medicaid program has violated federal laws by denying coverage for incontinence supplies for adults with disabilities.

U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard issued a 37-page decision granting a request by attorneys for two women and the organization Disability Rights Florida to handle the case as a class action.


   
