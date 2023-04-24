Disney DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference April 17 in Lake Buena Vista.

 John Raoux - staff, AP

TALLAHASSEE — Four years after Florida lawmakers passed a plan to import cheaper prescription drugs from Canada, the plan remains snarled in disputes between the state and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The state on Friday filed a lawsuit alleging that the Food and Drug Administration violated the Freedom of Information Act by not properly responding to a request for records about Florida’s attempt to get approval for the importation program.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments