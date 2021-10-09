State planners are making the rounds in Charlotte County with recommendations for improving State Road 776.
Their ideas include updating 10 intersections, lowering speed in some places and adding bridges over canals near the highway, so people don't have to get on S.R. 776 just to cross a canal. Technology improvements including sensors for congestion and speed are included in the recommendations as well as improved lighting in specific areas.
The planning project for Florida Department of Transportation began last year and covers 16.5 miles of highway from Murdock Circle, across the Myakka River, through Englewood to the Sarasota County line.
This road is called El Jobean Road to the east of the Myakka River, and McCall Road to the west.
On Thursday, members of the county's Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee complained that they saw no real bike paths in the plan, and that there would be no way to bike to the county's biggest tourism asset, Manasota Key Beach.
FDOT planner Vitor Suguri assured the bikers that the county's Metropolitan Planning Organization has already enshrined that bike paths are a priority for this road. That would mean building 12-foot wide multi-use pathways on both sides of S.R. 776, sometime in the future. Currently, there are just the 4-foot wide corridors that attracts only the most ambitious bikers.
Two of FDOT recommendations have made it to the funding stage already, but only for design. Those are improvements to the intersections at Flamingo Boulevard and at the Charlotte Sports Park.
FDOT is proposing the following order of priority to improve intersections.
• Flamingo Boulevard
• Charlotte Sports Park
• Biscayne Drive
• Wilmington/Gulfstream boulevards
• Toledo Blade Boulevard
• Winchester Boulevard
• U.S. 41
• Beach Road
• County Road 771/Gasparilla Road/Sailors Way
• Murdock Circle/Enterprise Drive
Improving intersections can include adding turn lanes and sharpening the turn so that vehicles can't speed by people on foot or bikes, Suguri said.
Based on conversations with county officials, FDOT is recommending that speed limits be dropped in certain areas, such as where Gasparilla Road meets S.R. 776.
Outgoing MPO Director Gary Harrell told the advisory committee that FDOT embarked on this study after the county kept making requests for improvements at specific locations on 776. "We were driving FDOT crazy with requests for improvements all along there," Harrell said.
Also, land on either side of this road is under heavy development pressure, with hundreds of homes already going up in a large development called West Port. Another huge project is in the design phase on the west side of the Myakka River. Many other residential and some commercial projects are underway as well, leading to projections of a dramatic increase in traffic.
Next steps include getting approval from the MPO board, which includes three county commissioners, a Punta Gorda city council member and an airport commissioner.
Whether projects happen depends on funding and future interest, Suguri said. The county and state generally rely on funds from the federal gas tax, local penny sales tax and other special funds.
