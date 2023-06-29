Celebrate July 4 at Selby Gardens

One of the best views of Sarasota's Independence Day fireworks display can be seen from Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

 PHOTO COURTESY MARIE SELBY BOTANICAL GARDENS

Florida's state workers will get an extra day off for the Independence Day holiday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that state offices will be closed Monday, creating a four-day holiday weekend, July 1-4. Offices were already scheduled to be closed Tuesday for the holiday.


   
