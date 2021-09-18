Responding to delays renters have been experiencing in getting assistance, the Florida Department of Children and Families has made the application process easier.
Charlotte County’s social service staff members are hearing from households that need help paying rent or utilities due to the pandemic, but there is little the county can do.
The OurFlorida website, according to Human Services Director Carrie Walsh,”is taking up to three months to make a determination, and their landlord, no longer willing to wait, is threatening to start the eviction process if not paid sooner.”
The state received federal aid with the passage of the American Recovery Plan. Concerning money for rental assistance, the state decided that counties with fewer than 200,000 people would deal with DCF rather than receive the money directly.
Responding to the delays in disbursing funding, DCF recently made some changes.
{span}Beatriz Lopez de Martinez, communications director for the region,{/span} said applicants seeking rental and/or utility assistance should go to Ourflorida.com and click on “Apply today.”
Next, they should either log in or register.
The website includes an explanation of documentation required, but there have been changes to make things easier, Martinez said.
Among them are:
• An expired driver’s license is now accepted for identification.
• DCF allows relief funds to cover utility late fees and utility reconnection fees.
• Now accepted is an unsigned IRS Form 1040 for proof of income.
• An attestation for financial hardship is now accepted.
• Allowed are relief funds to cover rental late fees.
• Waived are additional documentation requirements for expired leases.
• Relief funds are allowed to cover rental arrears at a previous and current address.
“These changes lessen the administrative burdens on renters and landlords while maintaining the integrity of the program and mitigating the risk of fraud and scams,” said Martinez.
“Through outreach campaigns, we are working to let Floridians know about the availability of this funding.”
Anyone needing help in completing their application can contact 833-493-0594.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.