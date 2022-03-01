TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office Tuesday announced the availability of $7.1 million in funding from federally funded programs to assist low income households in Charlotte and Lee counties recovering from the January tornadoes.
Federal funding from the Low Income Heating Assistance Program can also be used for utility relocation setup and deposits, disaster related temporary housing, heating and cooling system replacement, generator purchase and electrical power cable connections.
The announcement comes two weeks after the Federal Emergency Management Agency denied emergency funding to the counties, saying the event was not of sufficient scale to require federal assistance.
“Victims of these tornadoes in Southwest Florida deserve assistance to kickstart their recovery process,” DeSantis said in a news release. “Despite the Biden Administration’s failure to help Floridians in need, I will continue working with state agencies to find ways that we can assist our residents who have been devastated by these tornadoes.”
The state Division of Emergency Management has also launched a donation portal for donors to offer immediate assistance for those who were affected by this event. The website portal is FloridaDisaster.org/Assistance.
“The Community Action Agency, Charlotte County government and its many partners stand ready to assist the victims of the Jan. 16th tornado as they navigate the lengthy process of recovery,” said Carrie Walsh, director of the Charlotte County Human Services Department.
These funds are from federal programs which regularly apportion funds to states and local governments. With this announcement, the state is registering its intention to prioritize those low-income families affected by the tornados, said the governor's press secretary Christine Pushaw.
The announcement serves as a reminder to these families of the availability of these funds and what they can be used for, said Emilie Oglesby, director for communications for the state's Department of Economic Opportunity.
how these federal funds can be used Most of the funding — $5.5 million — is from the energy assistance program. Another $1.6 million is available from the Community Services Block Grant program for services, food and housing intended to promote self-sufficiency. This includes funding for debris removal, repairing electrical and gas lines, replacing drivers licenses, job counseling and homeless prevention programs.
Charlotte County residents may visit the Human Services Department at 1050 Loveland Blvd., or call 941-833-6500.
To find out more about the Community Services Block Grant in Florida including income limits, visit: https://bit.ly/3sx82Vx
To find out more about the the Low Income Energy Assistance Program in Florida, visit: https://bit.ly/3vw3Nvy
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.