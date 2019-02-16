After working with children for most of her adult life and adopting two sons herself, Angela Alexander decided she still wanted to do more to help kids. Now, she’s the mother of seven foster boys ranging in age from 11 through 17.
“I noticed some of those children coming out of the foster system didn’t have a high school diploma, or they dropped out early, and I was surprised at the high number of students that were homeless,” said the Port Charlotte mom. “I just wanted to be a part of helping them obtain the basics — the high school diploma, the driver’s license, those skills they need to function beyond foster care and beyond high school.”
This week marked Florida Foster Family Appreciation Week, a time to celebrate the “enduring and invaluable contributions foster families provide to children in their care,” a press release from the Department of Children and Families stated.
“I applaud Florida’s foster families and every individual who plays a part in the fostering process as they help to change the life of a child in their community,” said DCF Secretary Chad Poppell. “It is difficult for us to imagine what a child must feel during such a difficult time, but a foster parent can change a child’s heart by providing the love, joy and security they want and need.”
Florida currently has 7,287 children living with foster families, and 5,358 licensed foster parents. Charlotte County had 104 children in licensed foster homes and 11 in group care at the end of 2018, while Sarasota County had 67 children in foster care and 12 in group care, according to DCF.
For Alexander, four of her foster sons are siblings. Sibling groups can often be a challenge to place together, according to William Thompson, case manager supervisor for Camelot Community Care, which provides case management services for foster children in Charlotte County.
“A lot of times the difficulty comes with the largest sibling groups,” Thompson said. “We don’t always have homes that are able to accommodate that number of children.”
Alexander said she’s used to having a full house, having raised her own three biological children and two adopted sons. Clashing personalities can sometimes present a challenge, but that’s how it would be in any family, she said.
“I have seven boys, my babies, and each and every one of them have different personalities,” she said. “We’re not a perfect household, but we’re perfect for each other.”
While the goal of foster care is to eventually reunify the children with their parents, Alexander said she just focuses on preparing the boys with the skills they’ll need no matter what comes next.
Their teenage years are “when they need to start making those decisions — ‘What am I going to do after high school? What am I going to do after foster care?’” she said. “Helping them get those supports and guiding them in that particular process, that’s what’s most crucial.”
Two of her boys plan to attend vocational school after high school, and all of them are working toward their goals.
But in the midst of preparing for adult life, there’s still time to let them be kids and have fun. They operate just like any family, attending each other’s school events, visiting theme parks, going to the beach, having movie nights and going out for dinners. She’ll periodically take each boy out individually for a date night, and everyone’s birthday is celebrated separately, no matter how close together.
The best part for her is knowing the boys simply want to do normal family things, like when her youngest came home with a flyer for a “Muffins for Moms” event at his school and told her she had to come. She called in to work that day to make sure she could attend.
“They need to know they are loved, that you are being sincere with them, that they’re not just going to be thrown away,” she said.
For all parents and foster parents alike, there will be times when they mess up, she said, but it’s okay. If there’s anything the parents can’t handle, there are case managers from Camelot and Lutheran Services of Florida available 24 hours a day. As a single foster parent, the support from case managers, licensing counselors, and guardians ad litem is especially important, she said. She couldn’t do it without level of support and training they provide, she said.
Alexander wants other single people to know they can be foster parents, too, and they won’t be alone in the process.
“You don’t have to be perfect,” she said. “The kids just want a family.”
