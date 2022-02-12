TALLAHASSEE — A bill to provide sign-up bonuses for law enforcement officers moving to Florida.
Local law enforcement says that they have not experienced difficulty in finding or retaining staff, but said that they appreciate the effort at the state level.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office already offers “competitive pay, exceptional benefits, and substantial room for advancement…tuition assistance and value continued education and self-betterment,” Public Information Officer Claudette Smith said.
Smith noted there are several CCSO staff who have remained on-duty for more than 35 years with the agency.
“The men and women who wear the badge don't put their lives on the line for money. It's a sacrifice,” wrote Smith in an email reply to The Daily Sun. “It’s something they are called to do.”
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office attributed their own success in finding and retaining staff to “several critical factors,” including “extensive training…competitive benefits, and strong support from the community and local elected officials.”
The state bill, supported by Gov. Ron DeSantis, would provide one-time payments of up to $5,000 for newly employed law-enforcement officers across the state, increase the base salary for county sheriff’s by $5,000, and create a scholarship program to pay for basic training tuition and fees.
The bill also provides for bonuses for officers who adopt children, with an increased amount for those who adopt special-needs children.
“The passage of such a recruitment bill would undoubtedly have a continued positive impact on our agency,” SCSO Media Relations Specialist Megan Krahe stated.
The House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday unanimously approved the proposal. The next step is to go before the full House for a vote.
While some legislators have championed the bill to support law enforcement, others have suggested that the bill’s focus should include funding mental and psychological training, as well as expanding recruitment and retention efforts to other emergency responders.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.