A 200,000-gallon sewage spill in June is among problems triggering increased penalties against Charlotte County Utilities by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
CCU was to have finished off complying with a 2018 consent decree stemming from large sewage overflows during Hurricane Irma — an event that resulted in 42 other decrees across the state.
But newer and bigger violations led the state to amend its original decree and impose new requirements on the county-owned water and sewer utility. In lieu of penalties, including a potential fine of $138,531 for the June spill on Quesada Avenue, the utility will be opting to pay to replace the sewer main at that site, CCU said in a statement Tuesday.
"Water quality is a top priority for the county, and the goal is to have zero spills of waterwater and reclaimed water," CCU Director Craig Rudy said. "Unfortunately, due to the size and age of the system along with influences outside of our control, spills are sometimes unavoidable."
On June 28, the county reported that a 20-inch sewer force main under Quesada Avenue had a hole that leaked 200,000 gallons of sewage at Red Oak Lane. Of that, 60,000 gallons leaked into the Lion Heart waterway and 10,000 gallons into a pond at the Heritage Oaks subdivision.
CCU reported in the FDEP Public Notice of Pollution that it was able to vacuum up 120,000 gallons. Another 10,000 gallons percolated through soil.
This was the largest of spills in recent months including 1,500 gallons that made it into the Fordham waterway on Sept. 14 due to a grease blockage and a broken cleanout cap.
Other water quality problems contributed to the beefed-up consent decree including higher levels of arsenic, chloride and other dissolved solids in monitoring wells at the East Port and the Burnt Store sewage facilities. There were also elevated levels of fecal coliform at the East Port plan between March and May 2019.
Other spills listed on the state reporting site include an Aug. 6 report of a 12-inch crack that leaked 2,000 gallons onto Rampart Boulevard. Crews recovered 1,500 gallons.
A contractor for CCU caused 1,200 gallons to leak on Gertrude Avenue. Crews recovered 1,100 gallons of that.
In comparison to the Quesada spill, spills during Irma in 2017 totaled 122,000 gallons that flowed into open waters after systems failed.
The county has raised water and sewer rates more than 21% in recent years in anticipation of rebuilding its 1960s era systems and also in anticipation of a population boom.
The replacement program for 2020 alone is $17 million, CCU Director Craig Rudy said.
The Federal Emergency Management program gave the county $1.3 million in 2019 for backup generators that handle overflows during power outages or lightening strikes.
Lightening strikes were one of the biggest causes of equipment failure earlier, but now, Rudy said, contractor error is the top cause at 27%. CCU has a lot of contractors out now handling its many expansion and replacement projects throughout the county.
Equipment failure due to age and deterioration cause 25% of failures during the past 27 months, CCU reported. Vehicles cause 14% of failures and another 14% were caused by electrical component failure.
The county is boosting the size of its East Port sewage treatment plant — due to finish a year from now. Sewer replacement is complete on Coliseum Boulevard in West County where a big spill occurred in 2019. Sewer replacement in Deep Creek is expected to be complete a year from now.
All of the corrective actions must be complete by Dec. 31, 2024.
