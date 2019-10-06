Biologists with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission recently trapped their 100th tegu in Charlotte County, according to a recent Facebook post.
Measuring up to 4 feet long and looking like an iguana crossed with an alligator, the Argentine black and white tegu lizard has rapidly emerged as one of the state's biggest non-native nuisances. Tegus pose a threat to both native wildlife and the environment with their omnivorous appetite. They're known to eat alligator eggs, rodents, gopher tortoises, even pet food that's been left outdoors.
Wildlife officials believe tegus were first brought here from South America as part of the exotic pet trade and either escaped or were released by their owners. Charlotte has the third-most tegu sightings in Florida, behind Hillsborough and Miami-Dade counties, where they were first spotted in the wild, according to FWC.
The FWC is trying to curb the tegu population with an aggressive trapping program.
The Sun reached out to FWC spokesman Jamie Clift Rager with questions about the state's efforts.
1.) How long has the FWC been actively trapping tegus here?
The FWC has been actively trapping tegus in Charlotte County since June 2018.
2.) Are there any particular areas of interest in Charlotte for trapping?
The population that FWC is trapping is located in eastern Punta Gorda focused on and around Bronco, Bermont, and Washington Loop Roads.
3.) How does the FWC go about trapping them?
The FWC primarily removes tegus by capturing them using live traps with raw chicken eggs as bait.
4.) What does FWC do with the trapped tegus?
Tegus removed from the wild are typically humanely killed or used for outreach by the FWC.
5.) What should residents do if they see a tegu in their yard?
Report all tegu sightings to the FWC’s Exotics Species Hotline at 888-IveGot1 (888-483-4681) or online at Ivegot1.org. If possible, please take a picture and note the exact location when reporting. Reporting your sighting will help wildlife managers better understand where the animals are found. A free phone app for reporting exotics is also available; search for the free IveGot1 app.
6.) Why are tegu populations increasing in Florida?
Tegus may be more cold tolerant than other reptile species and therefore more likely to spread throughout the state.
7.) Can I kill a tegu?
Tegus are not native to Florida and can be killed on private property at any time with landowner permission, using legal methods. EO 17-11 authorizes lethal take of all nonnative reptiles on 22 public lands.
8.) What do they eat?
Tegus have been known to consume native species including alligator nests and threatened wildlife including hatchling gopher tortoises.
9.) Are they a threat to pets?
While tegus are omnivores and eat a variety of plant and animal matter, we are not aware of any predatory attacks on pets in the state of Florida. However, we recommend you always keep a close eye on pets and never let them roam outside alone. Never leave pet food outdoors as this food can attract tegus and other wildlife to your yard.
10.) What if I have a pet tegu but don't want it anymore?
If you have a tegu as a pet and no longer want to keep it, please call the FWC’s Exotic Species Hotline at (1-888-IVEGOT1) or bring it to one of our Exotic Pet Amnesty Day events where it can be surrendered with no penalty or cost, and then adopted.
