Attorneys for the state have asked a federal appeals court to put on hold a judge’s ruling that blocked a controversial new law restricting the way race-related concepts can be taught in universities in a law pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. 

The attorneys Monday asked the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for a stay of U.S. District Judge Mark Walker’s Nov. 17 decision to issue a preliminary injunction against the law. The stay, if granted, would allow the restrictions to be in effect while a battle about the law’s constitutionality continues.


