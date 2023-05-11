SARASOTA — Gov. Ron DeSantis this year appointed Eddie Speir and a slate of other trustees to overhaul New College of Florida.
But Speir was the only one of the appointees who did not receive Senate confirmation last week.
He lashed out Wednesday at Richard Corcoran, New College’s interim president.
In a Twitter post, Speir said he had just found out he wasn’t confirmed, with the reasoning being, “I ruffled some feathers in the Senate.”
Speir, however, discounted the reasoning.
Instead, he turned his ire on Corcoran, a former House speaker and DeSantis’ former education commissioner.
“I am sure that I did ruffle some feathers, but not enough to overcome a (Republican) supermajority in the Senate,” Speir tweeted. “I am confident it was @richardcorcoran working with his political allies to block me. It is easy to see why. I was resistant to being ‘handled and managed.’ I pushed to operate as an independent board. I was also very involved on campus, meeting with as many students, faculty, and staff on a daily basis. This meddling proved too much, even though most of our political and educational views align.”
Speir, a founder of the Christian school Inspiration Academy in Bradenton, was the only one of the seven trustees who traveled to Tallahassee for an April 24 meeting of the Senate Ethics and Elections Committee.
During the meeting, he described himself as having an “entrepreneurial background” and emphasized the importance of religion in his life during questions by committee members.
A day before the confirmation vote, Speir tweeted a thanks to “Florida Taxpayers” for $50 million in the budget (SB 2500) for New College, with a “special thanks” going to DeSantis and Corcoran for his “astute leadership.”
Of more than 325 people whose appointments were up this year to offices and boards, Speir was among 10 people who were not confirmed.
Three of those people were board members of the business-recruitment agency Enterprise Florida, which lawmakers decided to eliminate.
