Within a few minutes, several cars drove up to the Gold Royal 7 Bingo & Arcade in School House Square, only to discover that some time on Tuesday, it was ordered closed by Florida's Gaming Control Commission. It and other venues which had slot machines were violating a Florida statute which only allows gambling on tribal land or in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.
The hand-printed sign was taped to the door of the Gold Royal 7 Bingo & Arcade, surprising several as they attempted to visit the establishment.
SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON
Len and Marlene McDonald, who winter in Port Charlotte from Michigan, said they had been enjoying visiting the Golf Royal 7 Bingo & Arcade for several years.
Dian Rekrut and Lorraine Cyr didn't leave their car when others told them the Royal Gold 7 arcade was closed. The two friends said they had been visiting the arcade for a couple of years.
PORT CHARLOTTE — Many people who go to adult arcades in Charlotte County arrived Wednesday to find closed signs.
According to Deep Creek resident Rand Marsh, who frequents many gaming facilities, learned many had closed down Tuesday throughout Charlotte County.
"I don't play golf; I went to Win City to socialize," he told The Daily Sun.
At the Gold Royal 7 Bingo & Arcade in School House Square, 4300 Kings Highway, Suite 401, a handwritten closed sign was on the door, much to the disappointment of Dian Rekrut and Lorraine Cyr, of Punta Gorda, and Len and Marlene McDonald, who winter in Port Charlotte from Michigan.
"We've been coming here for several years," Len McDonald said.
They questioned why the businesses were shut down.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Wednesday provided the clue Wednesday with a news release stating it had assisted the Florida Division of Gaming Enforcement in putting local business on notice that illegal slot machines are not allowed.
"Slot machines are regulated devices in the State of Florida and may only be operated on tribal property and within licensed pari-mutuel facilities located in Broward and Miami-Dade counties," the release stated. "It is illegal to operate or possess a slot machine outside of a licensed facility in the State of Florida."
CCSO spokesperson Claudette Bennett said Charlotte County has no tribal land; hence, the activity is illegal.
This was of little comfort to Marsh, Rekrut, Cyr and the McDonalds.
They stood outside the Gold Royal 7 and lamented the fact that their only other options would be to go to Immokalee or Tampa to the Hard Rock Casino, which are tribal-owned.
"Have you seen the traffic in Tampa?" Len McDonald said.
Marsh said he enjoyed "the convenience of being able to go over and have some fun."
Friends would go with him on a regular basis where they could get together in a relaxed atmosphere that was close to home.
The former owner of several businesses, Marsh asked how the state can sell lottery tickets, which he said is a form of gambling, yet prohibit mom and pop-owned businesses for providing slot machines.
He said the arcades around Charlotte County had only slot machines and no gaming tables.
"I once won $200 on a 50 cent bet."
An admitted 40-year gambler, Marsh said it was his business if he chooses to gamble and that the state should not violate his and others' right to do so.
Another issue, he said, is that the businesses employed young people and paid business taxes.
He said if the businesses are contributing to the economy, they should be allowed to stay open.
A call to the Gaming Commission was not immediately returned.
