Charlotte County commissioners blamed contractors they called unscrupulous or even criminal for the failure of a clean energy loan program.
Commissioner Steven R. Deutsch proposed a public hearing on the so-called PACE program before possibly ending it. The Property Assessed Clean Energy program was created by the state in 2010, Community Development Director Ben Bailey told commissioners last week. County staff recommend ending the program for new loans.
Commissioner Chris Constance recalled it was billed as a program that would "pay for itself" by providing loans for energy saving home upgrades such as a new roof, solar panels, new heating and cooling systems, insulation and storm hardening.
But with some contractors taking advantage of lower-income homeowners, Bailey said, households end up with long-term loans at relatively high interest rates for projects billed at wildly inflated prices.
As an example, Bailey said, one household was billed $15,000 for a $5,000 heating and cooling system that by the end of the loan cost them $40,000 including interest payments over 20 years. And at that point, they would need to replace it.
The county currently has 699 homes with these loans, Bailey said. The loan default rate is 3.14%, twice the homestead delinquency rate locally, which is 1.29%. About 27 properties are now delinquent, he said.
Commission Chair Bill Truex, himself a building contractor, blamed contractors.
"It sounds like we have a contractor issue, and I'm sick and tired of it," Truex said. "This is a tool that can be utilized if it were set up safely, and I don't think it is."
Contractors should not be in charge of the program, he said.
Four Charlotte County loan providers offer the funding, several of them nonprofit agencies.
• Florida PACE Funding Agency
• Ygrene
• Florida Development Finance Corporation
• Florida Green Finance Authority
Contractors go door to door selling the program, Bailey said. They often often don't know how the program works or its restrictions, like early termination fees or refinance blocks while the loan is active.
Some contractors figure out that the homeowners are allowed to finance projects up to 20% of the value of the home, Bailey said, and they arrange to charge that amount.
"They try to max them out, whether they need it or not, or have the ability to pay," Bailey said.
Commissioner Chris Constance said those contractors should be reported to the state attorney general.
"There seems to be criminal intent," he said.
"We need to end this program," he said. "I don't want to spend staff time trying to police this stuff."
Commissioner Ken Doherty said he originally supported the program, but is not happy with the outcomes.
"It's probably still a minority of bad players," he said.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo pointed out that recent state legislation that the county opposed, removed many of the tools local governments use to control disreputable or incompetent contractors.
"I think consumers really don't understand what's happening," he said.
The program tends to be used by people who can't get other loans, Truex said.
To make matters worse, Bailey said, the loan debt is structured as a tax payment. If the homeowner defaults, the loan takes higher priority than the mortgage, he said. So federal loan providers won't even offer a mortgage on a property with a PACE loan.
Collier, Hernando and Hillsborough counties have already dropped the program for new borrowers, Bailey said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.