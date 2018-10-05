Mote Marine Laboratory will begin testing the air for the effects of aerosolized red tide on Oct. 8, as far as eight miles inland.
Charlotte County is not on the list of counties for initial testing.
Sarasota County is among the first three to be examined, along with Le and Pinellas counties, according to the state Department of Health.
Asked about the choice of sample sites, Nick Van Der Linden, interim director for communications at the Department of Health, responded by email saying, “Sampling locations were chosen collaboratively by Mote Marine Lab and DOH to best represent exposures along the entire coast line and to determine the movement of the brevetoxins inland from the beach.”
The Department of Health also reported on results of air quality testing on blue green algae last week in three counties along the Caloosahatchee River — Lee, Glades and Hendry. Mote looked for algae at 11 sites and found algae at four.
It tested for hydrogen sulfide at the four sites and found none at three. At one site, the concentration was low, Van Der Linden said, at 1 part per million. That is the exposure limit recommended by the American Council of Government Industrial Hygienists.
The decision to test comes after a large community push demanding answers about how the blue-green algae and red tide blooms affect health, and whether toxins are airborne.
The DOH said they will monitor the transportation of red tide aerosols with high volume air samplers. They will then analyze samples to assess the amount of brevetoxins present, gauging human and animal exposure.
— WINK news contributed to this report.
