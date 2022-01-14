PUNTA GORDA — State wildlife officers recently took 89 green iguanas from the facility of local reptile advocate and breeder Ty Park.
Park, who owns Iguanaland on Bermont Road, disputes the number, but he believes the reptiles they confiscated are dead.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission would not confirm whether the lizards were alive or dead, but issued a statement after an inquiry from The Daily Sun.
"On Thursday, Jan. 5, investigators and biologists with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission visited the reptile facility Iguanaland … During this visit, 89 green iguanas were voluntarily relinquished to the State because the owner was in illegal possession of the animals. Citations were issued for the possession of green iguanas without a permit, possession of untagged green iguanas and failure to meet caging requirements for green iguanas."
The charges are second-degree misdemeanors, the FWC said, with a jail sentence of up to 60 days and a fine up to $500 each.
FWC did not answer questions about whether they were imposing penalties on Park or the fate of the animals.
They also did not comment on if the iguanas were euthanized.
Ownership of green iguanas was made illegal in Florida in 2020. They are considered an invasive species, along with Burmese pythons and tegu lizards. All are non-native animals that can take over a landscape, out-competing native plants and animals.
Park and the FWC have been in conflict before. Park won a case in court against the FWC after a number of tegus and other reptiles were found outside his facility, and the agency tried to eliminate his breeder's license.
Park's lawyer, Michael Haymans, told an administrative court that Park is well-respected in the reptile research community for his ability to breed rare and endangered species.
After green iguanas were outlawed, the FWC said it gave owners 90 days to apply for a permit, upgrade indoor caging and microchip the animals. That deadline expired in July. Owners had until October to upgrade outdoor cages.
Park responded by email to questions from The Daily Sun.
"They did take my iguanas that I couldn't give away," he said. "I had no choice as I did everything I can to keep them alive, as we have a no-kill policy here."
The new law destroyed the market for green iguanas, Park said, so re-homing the animals was not possible. He could not release them or give them away legally or kill them, he said.
"I tried my best to find homes for them, but I still had 37 left, and they took them."
He's unsure of their fate, but believes they were killed.
"But I have no proof."
Park did not respond to questions about the state claims of 89 green iguanas.
The FWC's webpage on green iguanas states that owners who cannot comply with permitting requirements can surrender the animals to the FWC, which will find a permitted owner to take care of the animal. Property owners are allowed to humanely kill green iguanas they find on their property.
Humanely killing large reptiles is tricky, according to American Veterinarian Medical Association, because not enough is known about how they respond to pain stimulus. Also, they can survive freezing as well as long periods without oxygen.
Park has been preparing to open Iguanaland to the public with a mission to broaden the appeal of reptiles beyond current fans. Park has said he believes reptiles bred in captivity can become as important to their owners as are pet cats and dogs.
On the Iguanaland's social media page earlier this month, Park said he was hoping to open the facility in February.
