DeSantis lawsuit

Attorneys representing the state of Florida filed a motion supporting asking a federal judge to toss out a legal challenge to a new law Gov. Ron DeSantis calls the “Stop WOKE Act."

 NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA FILE PHOTO

TALLAHASSEE — Disputing that restrictions on race-related workplace training violate the First Amendment, the state is asking a federal judge to toss out a challenge by businesses to a law that Gov. Ron DeSantis dubbed the “Stop WOKE Act.”

Attorneys for the state last week filed motions to dismiss the lawsuit and to prevent a preliminary injunction.


