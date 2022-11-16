DeSantis lawsuit

Lawyers for Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody filed a 65-page brief defending the “Stop WOKE Act" in an injunction hearing this week. The law also has drawn at least three other federal-court challenges because of restrictions it placed on how race-related issues can be addressed in public schools and in higher education.

TALLAHASSEE — Disputing that the measure violates the First Amendment, the state this week urged a federal appeals court to toss out an injunction against a new law that placed restrictions on how race-related issues can be addressed in workplace training.

Lawyers for Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody filed a 65-page brief at the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals after a district judge in August agreed with three businesses and a consultant that the workplace-training restrictions violated speech rights.


