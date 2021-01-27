The line of cars was long but filled with happy people who managed to snag a vaccine appointment Wednesday at Charlotte County's Harold Avenue Regional Park.
Not in line was a likely bigger number of people who did not get an appointment through the county's new registration system.
Those in line praised the registration system, and said they were happy to wait.
"It worked better than we anticipated," said Lew and Bonnie Lerner of Sarasota.
Joe McNamara of Port Charlotte said he's tried everywhere to get an appointment, but it only worked with Charlotte County.
"Port Charlotte is the only one that's got any brains," he said.
Those that didn't get an appointment, however, were disheartened. Many described how they received the call back Tuesday evening with an operator first telling them they had an appointment. Then came the let down after the operator tried to actually schedule their appointment, only to find they were all gone.
"When they call you back, why aren’t they actually calling with a REAL appointment, not just another chance for an appointment?" said Michael Jensen of Port Charlotte.
Delmar Wooden of Charlotte Harbor said he was told to call back every day at 8 a.m. When he called, he got the message that all appointments were taken.
Tuesday was the county's first attempt using the state phone registration system for COVID vaccines. Charlotte County this week received 1,500 first doses and 2,000 second doses, all for people 65 and over.
The state-sponsored phone system asks callers to enter their age, zip code and phone number for a call back. Many received their call back in a few hours. For those who did not get an appointment, they said they wished the operators had the appointment confirmed before initiating the call back, not after.
At the vaccination site, the line snaked through a neighborhood and back onto Peachland Boulevard at times. It was longer than previous vaccination days, because it included both first- and second-dose people for the first time, coordinators said.
Also, many people had not completed their registration or signed forms ahead of time. These requirements were more obvious when the county was using an online system, but that system could not handle the volume of requests.
Organizers sent cars in two directions: one to finish registration and another direct to the vaccination assembly line. Teams of medical workers, many volunteer, staffed four simultaneous vaccination stations.
Vaccinations will continue through Friday for people who have appointments. As for future appointments, the federal government has promised to give states a three-week supply notification for the first time so local sites can schedule more than one week at a time. Supply is also supposed to increase by 16%.
County officials thought they were going to use the state's online registration system this week, but it was not ready in time.
In a county with approximately 73,000 people age 65 and over, fewer than 10,000 had been vaccinated as of Jan. 25. That means that every time the registration system opens up, it is flooded by applicants from inside and outside the county.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.