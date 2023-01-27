Reeghan Burgess

Reeghan Burgess 

 PROVIDED BY THE CHARLOTTE

COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

PUNTA GORDA — A former foster home teacher goes on trial for allegations of statutory rape in March.

Reeghan Lynn Burgess, 32, was charged in 2021 with one count each of engaging in sexual conduct with a student as an authority figure and interference in the custody of a minor, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.


frank.difiore@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments