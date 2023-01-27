PUNTA GORDA — A former foster home teacher goes on trial for allegations of statutory rape in March.
Reeghan Lynn Burgess, 32, was charged in 2021 with one count each of engaging in sexual conduct with a student as an authority figure and interference in the custody of a minor, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
She is also being charged with six counts of unlawful sexual activity with certain minors.
According to online court records, Burgess trial proceedings begin at 9 a.m. on March 7 at the Charlotte County Justice Center in Punta Gorda.
Burgess was employed as a teacher by the Crossroads Hope Academy, a nonprofit home and school for boys in foster care. She was fired in November 2020, after witnesses told authorities she allegedly had a sexual encounter with a 16-year-old student.
The student in question later ran away from Crossroads. Burgess was questioned by CCSO deputies and admitted that he was, at that moment, staying at her home.
When deputies questioned the student at the scene, he claimed that he was her boyfriend and that they had engaged in sexual intercourse multiple times, authorities stated.
Burgess was arrested and charged on April 19, 2021. She was initially held on $1 million bond, but was later released from Charlotte County Jail on $280,000 total bond in July 2021.
