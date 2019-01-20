Charming. Cozy. Tropical getaway. Fifteen minutes from the beach.
If a visitor is looking for an entire home for the winter, or just a room for a night, Airbnb has 430 Charlotte County options to stay in.
Over 100,000 guests opted for a hyper-local, immersion vacation last year by staying in a home in Charlotte and Sarasota counties. Airbnb’s presence in Charlotte County grew by more than 53 percent, according to the latest Airbnb report released last week.
Sarasota and Charlotte county Airbnb hosts saw an extra income of $25.4 million last year.
Sarasota County had around 100,000 guests, which brought in $22.8 million.
Charlotte County had around 12,000 guests, bringing in $2.6 million.
In November, former Gov. Rick Scott announced through Visit Florida that the state had another high year for tourism, seeing 95.8 million visitors from January through September.
“Vacation rentals are opening up the state to a new slice of prospective tourists by catering to travelers less able to afford hotels, those who desire to stay in neighborhoods or cities that lack hotels, and families who prefer to be together under one roof,” said Airbnb spokesperson Ben Breit.
With over 45,000 Airbnb hosts in Florida, each typically earns about $6,500 annually in supplemental income, according to Airbnb.
