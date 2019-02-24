A new mural called “Tails from the Harbor” is being painted along the Punta Gorda Harborwalk under the U.S. 41 southbound bridge, and it’s starting to get some real attention from visitors.
But, not always in the right way.
Images of kids riding their bikes on, and people walking on the 76-foot, inclined wall were posted to Facebook recently. That post has since been removed; however, the Punta Gorda Historical Mural Society asked the city for help in preventing this in the future.
“What happens is before the mural’s (surface) is sealed, any kind of walking on it does scrape it up,” said Kelly Gaylord, Mural Society president. “We haven’t had many issues (with this but) it’s a very delicate situation. I think it will take care of itself (in the long run).”
The city complied with the society’s request and is in the process of developing signage and other deterrents, according to City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert.
“We were made aware of the concerns with people climbing on and riding bikes on the mural (Monday),” wrote Reichert in an email to the Sun. “Police Chief Pam Davis directed foot patrols to look for and discourage climbing on the murals and suggested that signage be put into place directing people not to climb on the murals.”
Most days, Harborwalk visitors can find artist Skip Dyrda on site, crafting his waterfront piece. He is also responsible for “Our First Firehouse” located at Punta Gorda Fire Station No. 1 (1410 Tamiami Trail) and “Ladies Remembered” at The Bayside Eye Center (314 N. Tamiami Trail).
Work on the new harbor mural has slowed in recent weeks because of cold and rainy weather. Dyrda estimates the project will be done by the end of March, according to Gaylord.
“All our murals capture a slice of our history,” Gaylord said. “The marine life in the harbor has played a major role in the settlement and development of Punta Gorda.”
Dyrda began painting the mural on Jan. 8. He designed the work based on the shape and size of the wall, and the location along the harbor. The mural surface is the new retaining wall constructed after the walk was widened in 2017, according to a Mural Society press release.
It’s not the typical straight vertical wall the nonprofit is used to developing but, rather, angled with a 40-percent downward grade slope. It measures 76 feet in length and the total surface is just over 1,100 sq. ft. in size.
“I think it’s a great design for this wall and will add to the Harborwalk experience,” Gaylord said. “The artist likes to add small objects and animals to his murals that you might not see the first time you look at it. This draws you in to take a closer look.”
The mural will depict a variety of local fish, dolphins and other sea life.
“Fish was the major source of food for the natives for thousands of years and the reason the Spanish established fishing ‘ranchos’ in Punta Gorda to harvest the fish and send it back to their settlements in the Caribbean. Fishing has (also) been the area’s major industry for many years,” Gaylord said. “We hope the mural will not only provide a lesson in our area’s history but also inspire conservation of our fragile marine environment by highlighting species that are no longer here or in much less numbers.”
The Mural Society is a nonprofit. All the money for the Harborwalk mural comes from donations, Gaylord said.
“The fundraising is complete,” Gaylord said, “and we’ve raised all the money for the mural through individual donations and six sponsors.”
