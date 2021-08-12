The next time you're driving to the North Port City Hall or the post office, a 30-foot sculpture made of 3,000 pounds of steel may catch your eye.
Workers spent most of Thursday installing the sculptures near the entrance to The Gallery Senior Living, 1322 N. Main St., near Sumter and Price boulevards. The large senior living center is expected to open in the fall.
Why is it named The Gallery?
"We are focusing on an art-based culture for our residents and these pieces are absolutely beautiful," said Kim Champagne, executive director at The Gallery. "We have commissioned one of the best artists/sculptors in central Florida to create public art that will be part of the design for the community,”
Artist Mark Aeling created five steel sculptures and installed them with a crew along the grounds of the The Gallery.
"Each piece is made of all surgical-grade stainless steel," Aeling said.
The pieces include a 30-foot bird of paradise, an azalea, two kinds of seashells and and a butterfly that will be placed near the pool area for photo opportunities.
"Conceptually, we presented a couple of ideas for each location, and the developers selected the pieces," Aeling said. "There's a lot of planning that goes into making the fabrication process."
Aeling has been an creating art since college and has owned MGA Sculpture Studio based in St. Petersburg for more than two decades. Much of his work can be seen in the Tampa Bay area. He's working on another piece that will be installed in Estero at the end of the year.
The artist brought a crew of four workers to help install the five water-jet cut stainless steel sculptures that were mounted on concrete bases with anchor bolts.
"We spent two months fabricating the pieces and several months of conceptional and technical design before we could put the pieces together," Aeling said.
The Gallery has 24 memory care units, 66 assisted living units and 76 independent living units plus 26 villas.
"When the villas fill up, the developers are going to build more," Champagne said. "We have 36 deposits at this time."
The villas will be opening in October, and the larger facility is planned to open in November.
