SARASOTA COUNTY — Step Up Suncoast has been named the region’s 2021 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion for its work in Charlotte, DeSoto and Sarasota counties to empower individuals and families to achieve long-term economic stability through education, support services and community partnerships.
The organization will receive $50,000 in grant support from the bank to expand its Family Self-Sufficiency program.
The Family Self-Sufficiency program financially supports people seeking a college or technical degree that will provide them a living wage job upon graduation.
“Step Up Suncoast was thrilled to get the news that the Banks of America chose us to be a Neighborhood Champion,” Amy Yount Tittle, president and CEO of Step Up Suncoast, said in a statement. “Not only was it an honor to be selected, but it will allow us to touch the lives of many more people in our community and gain additional training for our staff.”
Step Up Suncoast will participate in virtual leadership training delivered by experts in the nonprofit sector on topics like human capital management, increasing financial sustainability and storytelling.
“Given the recent labor shortages driven by the pandemic, local businesses are facing challenges as they look to meet rising customer demand, and nonprofits like Step Up Suncoast are working to further the development of a skilled labor force by offering career advancement opportunities and post-secondary education,” said Mike McCoy, president, Bank of America Sarasota-Manatee, in a press release.
“Our Family Self-Sufficiency program helps move adult students out of poverty by providing support and guidance throughout their educational process and empowers them as they move towards economic independence,” Tittle said. “It not only helps the participant but creates generational, long-term change for the entire family.”
