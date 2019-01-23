Congressman Greg Steube (FL-17) announced his appointment to three committees Tuesday.
He will serve on the Judiciary, Oversight & Reform and Veterans' Affairs committees.
“I am thrilled to share the news that the people of Florida’s 17th district will have strong representation on a range of important issues facing our nation,” said Congressman Steube in a statement.
“My appointment to these committees will ensure I will fight in support of a wall on our southern border, protect taxpayer dollars from waste, fraud, and abuse and that our veterans will have one of their own fighting for them in Congress," he said.
Immediate attempts by the Sun to contact Steube were unsuccessful Tuesday.
Steube, R-Sarasota, was sworn in to the U.S. House of Representatives Jan. 3.
His district includes Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties.
Email: lhardaway@sun-herald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.