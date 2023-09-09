Hurricane Ian and Greg Steube

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube speaks Sept. 27 in North Port as Hurricane Ian approached Florida.

 SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

PORT CHARLOTTE — U.S. Rep. Greg Steube is demanding FEMA "resolve outstanding requests" involving Charlotte County and its needs after Hurricane Ian. 

Steube, who represents all of Charlotte County along with Sarasota County and portions of Lee County, announced Saturday that he'd sent a letter to FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell.  


   
