The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is warning pickup truck owners of a recent uptick in thefts. So far this year, there have been 14 pickups stolen from around the county.
CCSO spokesperson Skip Conroy said he did not have a number for last year but the agency is seeing the theft activity trending more now.
Most recently, on July 19, a Supercab Ford F250 was stolen from a mechanic shop on the 4200 block of James Street in Port Charlotte. The victim said he experienced mechanical issues when driving home and dropped the truck off at the shop. The truck had a numerical code lock, and only he and the mechanic knew the combination.
But when he called the mechanic to ask about his truck, the mechanic said he had never seen it.
Earlier in the month, an F-350 Dually truck was stolen between July 1 and July 2 from a driveway on the 100 block of Yorkshire Street. The victim said he left it locked in his driveway, and in the morning, it was gone.
The thefts have occurred in both business and residential locations during varying hours of the day and night, according to CCSO. F-250 trucks are the most common type taken.
The agency is encouraging truck owners to participate in a crime prevention program known as the Combat Auto Theft (CAT) Program.
To participate, the owner of a vehicle registers their vehicle with the Sheriff's Office and receives a CAT decal to place in the lower left hand corner of the vehicle's rear window. Personal vehicles receive a single yellow CAT sticker and business vehicle owners receive a single yellow CAT sticker and an additional sticker depicting the number 8.
The program is designed to assist law enforcement in identifying vehicles that are not normally driven during the early morning hours. Displaying the decals gives deputies permission to do an investigative stop of the vehicle between the hours 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. for personal vehicles and between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. for business vehicles to determine if the vehicle has been stolen.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.