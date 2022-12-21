In Stitches Knitting Club yarn bombers. Left to right: Beret Beatty, Diane Lowy, Jan Murphy, Linda Cram, Jill Okray, Chris Barton, Mr. Grinch, Bob Scholtes, Debi Scholtes, Donna Muir, Norma Angus, Penny Fox, Debbie Huddleston and Ann Sandling.
Donna Muir adds finishing touches to a group project. The bike, covered in stitches from basket to kickstand, has been part of In Stitches’ yarn bombings since their second year.
SUN PHOTO BY SUE WADE
Linda Cram stitches Debi Scholtes’ owl to a palm in front of the Old Charlotte County Courthouse.
SUN PHOTO BY SUE WADE
Donna Muir secures Debi Scholtes’ undersea tree wrap in front of the Old Charlotte County Courthouse.
SUN PHOTO BY SUE WADE
A tree wrap decorated by several members adorns a Hector House Plaza palm.
SUN PHOTO BY SUE WADE
SUN PHOTO BY SUE WADE
Ann Sandling, originally from Dartmouth, England, attaches Debi Scholtes’ signature Santa to a palm. “I learned to knit when I was little,” she said. “We didn’t have television then.”
SUN PHOTO BY SUE WADE
Debi Scholtes and Jan Murphy attach Scholtes’ undersea tree wrap.
SUN PHOTO BY SUE WADE
Debi Scholtes and Jan Murphy show off Debi’s undersea creation before attaching it in front of the Old Charlotte County Courthouse.
SUN PHOTOS BY SUE WADE
Santa Owl by Debi Scholtes guards the Old Charlotte County Courthouse this holiday season. In the background, Donna Muir attaches another tree wrap.
SUN PHOTO BY SUE WADE
Debi Scholtes attaches her Minion treehugger to a palm on Taylor Street.
SUN PHOTO BY SUE WADE
Linda Cram attaches her creation to a Hector House Plaza tree.
“I started In Stitches Knitting Club 12 years ago,” Norma Angus said. “I’m probably the least competent knitter here, but I thought it would be fun just to get together and knit.”
“I’m afraid knitting isn’t as much of a thing anymore,” she added sadly.
Luckily for downtown Punta Gorda, she and other club members don’t feel that way.
For six years now, the PGI Civic Association knitting group has taken on not just their own projects and benefits.
They also work all year on an annual downtown holiday happening called a “yarn bombing” — decorating Hector House Plaza’s trees, lamp posts and park benches, and setting up their own group projects: a yarn-wrapped bike and a Grinch-topped Christmas tree.
Their 3D graffiti is a local expression of a warm-and-fuzzy form of guerrilla street art that decks worldwide outdoor objects, from London post boxes to the Wall Street bull, with knitting and crocheting.
With City Council’s blessing, Jerry Presseller offered them the park at Olympia Avenue and Taylor Street, which also hosts his Saturday Farmers Market, for the duration of the holidays.
The month before Christmas 2016, the group first clothed 10 of the park’s trees in yarn.
They were just getting warmed up.
Every year since, through a pandemic and hurricanes, they’ve covered more square footage with patterns and giant figures including Santa, toy soldiers, Minions, Olaf the Snowman, an owl, and the Grinch and sidekick Max.
This year they spread out across Taylor Street to knit-wrap the courthouse palms, too.
An undersea-themed blanket studded with intricately knitted sea creatures and coral, is draped there, echoing prolific yarn artist Debi Scholtes’ wall-size “Finding Nemo,” which hung in the Punta Gorda Visual Arts center.
“Debi’s truly amazing,” said Angus. “She can’t sleep, she says, so she gets up and knits another Santa Claus.”
