As summer winds down, changes of ownership gear up from Port Charlotte to Arcadia and, soon, more.
Farley starts his engines
If there’s anything Port Charlotte’s Bill Farley loves better than barbecue, it’s cars.
Farley, who’s best known as a car guy with multiple automotive businesses, is somehow up to his ears in eateries these days.
The newest venture, which really stokes his passion for cars, is a big little place named after a classic Chevy Corvette.
With his Pitmasters All American BBQ getting ready to fire up on Kings Highway, Farley announced buying friend Rick Treworgy’s 4,400-square-foot Muscle Car City restaurant — StingRays Bar & Grill — whose 175 seats had been turned legs-up since April.
Farley, who put out a call for StingRays job applicants in late July, plans small cosmetic changes and will keep all the wall memorabilia for an opening in late August. A bigger menu — of course including barbecue — will serve more breakfast options and be available more hours.
“More to follow as we make progress,” Farley said in a Facebook announcement. “We will also be resuming the monthly Automotive Swap Meet and Car Show. We plan on adding a Boat/Marine Swap Meet, along with car club gatherings, Cars and Coffee, Bike Night with live music, and more.
“Our plan is to serve food (barbecue, hot dogs, hamburgers, breakfast sandwiches for early events) and drinks — alcoholic and nonalcoholic — in the parking lot during most events. The restaurant will be open during events for anyone wanting to eat inside or order from the menu.
“Your input and recommendations are welcome and encouraged.”
Other mall owners look forward to StingRays’ driving more business. And the neighborhood golf carts are already revving their engines.
StingRays Bar & Grill ($-$$, O), 10175 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, will reopen daily in late August.
End of a Hee-Haw
St. James City, a good long ride for weekend bikers, is nearly nine miles down Stringfellow Road from Pine Island Center’s all-way stop signs.
There, on a canal near the southernmost tip of the island, sits the Ragged Ass Saloon. The colorful joint has been there forever — at least since 1954.
Under bartenders Shelly Marshall and Nancy Vanhootegem-Tolley, it came into its own as an all-time-great biker bar.
Although it was recently sold for $1.6 million, the place that brayed, “Come by boat. Come by bike. Come buy beer!” remains open on Stringfellow Road and, via Pine Island Sound, at its Monroe Canal docks.
Merchandise, including T-shirts recognized as far away as San Francisco, is still available while supplies last, but staff reports that breakfast might not be.
An announcement on the saloon’s Facebook page read optimistically: “The new owners are very knowledgeable and will make the Ragged Ass Saloon even better.”
Ragged Ass Saloon ($-$$, O), 239-282-1131, 3421 Stringfellow Road, St. James City, is open daily 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
History for Sale
On Aug. 1, Deborah Browning, owner of Arcadia’s iconic Wheeler’s Café (founded 1929), announced both her retirement and the sale of the century.
“Own a piece of history!” exclaimed the listing agent’s writeup. “Wheeler’s Café is being offered for sale! Fully equipped and operational restaurant in the heart of the historic district located in Arcadia! This sale also includes a detached three-bedroom/two-bathroom home for the new owners to occupy or use as additional rental income and extra parcel with four to six off-street parking spots!”
And you have only eight years until a big centennial celebration.
Wheeler’s Café ($), 863-993-1554, 13 S. Monroe Avenue, Arcadia, is open Monday to Saturday 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Signs say Chipotle
The late 2020 opening of a totally rebuilt McDonald’s at Port Charlotte’s Village Marketplace won’t be the last addition to the Murdock shopping center.
Another 1.1-acre piece of parking lot along U.S. 41 — 1799 Tamiami Trail — will soon see the return of construction crews.
Four months after McDonald’s opened its double drive-thru there, plaza owner Isram Realty Group applied for an outparcel site plan review just north of it.
The project description, which proposes a 6,353-square-foot building with about 2,500 square feet dedicated to a restaurant with drive-thru, has been moving smoothly through Charlotte County’s Community Development Department.
Signage at Village Marketplace, as well as Isram Realty’s website, clearly shows a Chipotle Mexican Grill occupying the restaurant end of the building. The mall’s online site plan shows the Chipotle logo and “Coming Soon.”
After seeing a 174% increase in digital orders year over year, the Chipotle chain planned to install even more drive-thrus, called “Chipotlanes,” in 70 percent of its 200 new stores this year. The Murdock location would be the first where local customers could drive through for burrito bowls.
Only trouble is, Isram Realty’s agents won’t comment or confirm that it’s actually Chipotle leasing their restaurant space.
The rest of the building is planned for three 1,286-square-foot retail spaces, future occupants also unknown.
Village Marketplace currently has 23 tenants, including four restaurants besides the separately owned McDonald’s — Carrabba’s, Finnegan’s Grille & Pub, Fortune Garden and Golden Krust.
Whether Chipotle will join them remains to be seen.
Is it Cheddars yet?
Locals salivating after a promised new Port Charlotte Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen will, predictably, have a bit longer to wait.
According to the Charlotte County Planning and Zoning Division, a Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen is still coming to the former TGI Friday’s site at 18600 Veterans Boulevard.
Future not-insignificant plans for the site include tearing down the TGI Friday’s building, reworking existing utilities, adding grease traps and reapportioning parking.
Staff says it’s perfectly normal to have a few lingering loose ends involving building height, parking spaces, traffic impact, landscaping and utilities.
***
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage. Outside dining available = O.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.