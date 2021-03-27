Stories from Vietnam

Capt. Jean Carr carries in her mind the image of a wounded teenage soldier she cared for in the Vietnam War. His name is now engraved on the Vietnam Memorial Wall of Southwest Florida in Punta Gorda.
Carr spoke about her time transporting wounded soldiers in front of the wall that lists some of their names.
She was one of many veterans who shared stories about their time in Vietnam during Saturday's Vietnam Veteran's Day ceremony in Punta Gorda, which was organized by Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans 2020 of Port Charlotte.
As a 21-year-old registered nurse, Carr joined the Air Force. She met her husband and veteran, Dick, recruiting at a base. He complimented her piercing blue eyes.
"I fell for it," Carr smiled.
It was one of her fonder memories of the early 1960s.
"After two duty stations, I was selected for flight school and earned my wings, with little knowledge of a conflict just beginning in a far off place. Though I did not serve in country, I brought the wounded home," said Carr.
Carr recalled transporting those wounded throughout the war in a C-141 aircraft that could carry 80 patients at a time.
"We had precious cargo on our hands," said Carr. "Fortunately, most of the wounded were stable, as we had no doctors on board."
The tired crew missed many holidays, but never forgot a face.
"The image I carry with me always, is of a very young man, just a kid, with a massive head injury," she said. "I was taking him home to his mom. His name is on that wall."
Located in Laishley Park, the Vietnam Memorial Wall of Southwest Florida holds more than 58,000 names of the men and women who gave their lives in the war.
Charlotte County veterans Art McGinnis, Hank Reposa, Sam Taylor and Bruce Olmstead read each of the names of those on the wall who called local towns their home.
Veteran Bruce Carbone also spoke on his time in Vietnam.
"I had two hometown friends who's names are on that wall. I wake up everyday feeling fortunate that my name isn't on there, too," said Carbone.
Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch shared a lighthearted moment with the crowd.
"The honest truth is, I really wanted to enlist in the Air Force as everyone else did in the ’50s, but I scored so high on the military exam I made the Coast Guard, so my mother wouldn't sign for the Air Force. I was only 17," Deutsch said.
"We are so blessed to be here. We recently received a gift from our Vietnam brothers and sisters of the POW/MIA flag. As of yesterday, it is proudly being flown at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park."
As of 2017, March 29 has been proclaimed National Vietnam War Veterans Day, to honor those who served each year.
