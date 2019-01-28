Sam Fordyce, 42, jumped at the opportunity for a good job in Florida. A friend tipped him off, and he was more than willing to make the move from Pennsylvania.
He, his wife Doris, 26, and their three kids packed up and drove south, to Port Charlotte, in December.
But, the job did not exist.
They soon found themselves in the parking lot of the Homeless Coalition of Charlotte County a few days before Christmas.
They stayed in a hotel with friends who had six kids of their own and, soon, a hotel room was just not comfortable. The other family, short on cash, moved into their car, with plans to return north.
Meanwhile, Doris was seven-and-a-half-months pregnant with their fourth child, and they needed shelter.
Because of their circumstance, they were able to be immediately housed in one of four family rooms in The Homeless Coalition of Charlotte County’s 52-bed emergency shelter.
Sam said he was wondering what do they do now, but Doris kept reassuring him that everything would work out, and they would be OK.
“She’s my rock,” he said.
LISA
Lisa, 57, worked in the healthcare industry with various nonprofits.
She never expected she would ever find herself on the receiving end of the services she once provided for others.
After experiencing a slew of life-changing circumstances in a short period of time — the death of her husband, the death of her family dog, moving out of her house, getting hit by a hurricane, and the death of her cat, which was the last possession she attached to her husband’s memory — Lisa turned to alcohol.
She was charged as the aggressor in a domestic violence incident against her stepmother, which led to Lisa losing her job, losing her home, and being sentenced to jail for 90 days.
Lisa was given the option to attend mental health court, a one-year program, where she could attend anger management classes, learn about different ways to handle situations, and attend AA/NA meetings.
“You’re not here forever,” she said of her staying at the Homeless Coalition since November. “If they see you’re working, you’re trying, it’s different.”
Lisa stays busy during the week, attending mental health court Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday. She is currently working part-time as a housekeeper in Boca Grande, where her boss allows her to be flexible with her schedule.
After she completes the terms of her case, she hopes to go back to working in the healthcare field.
“I’m used to using my brain, not my brawn,” she laughed, “but I will do what I have to do.”
ROSE
Rose, 68, says her faith in God keeps her positive, despite her circumstances.
Her and her boyfriend of seven years, Gabriel, were renting a house in Punta Gorda for $500 a month. When the homeowners put the house up for sale, they were given three days to pack and move out.
They had nowhere to go — as finding another $500-a-month deal proved fruitless.
She said women will tell her how they want to give up, and they can’t live like this. She encourages the other homeless women she speaks to to think about getting their kids and their family back, and to get some time to themselves to talk to God.
“God is the answer to all your problems,” she said.
But, God is not the one who got them here.
“It’s not God’s fault they’re in the woods,” she added.
Rose lived in the woods for three to four months, before she was approved for housing at the Homeless Coalition.
Her boyfriend, Gabriel, still lives in the woods. She said he’s out there by himself, but he prefers it that way.
Gabriel became wheelchair bound, after having a leg amputated because he wasn’t taking his diabetes medicine, Rose said.
She said she has to remind him to take his medicine. But, she’s proud he quit drinking.
“It was his New Year’s resolution,” she said. She told him she would leave him if he didn’t quit. “So far, so good,” she added.
When she has breaks in her schedule set up by the coalition, which includes set meal times, doing chores, and keeping your area and common areas clean, she goes back to the woods to visit Gabriel.
She wheels him to Jesus Loves You Ministry for lunch, where he can get hot soup. She has expressed concerns about his diet, which includes cheese puffs, which is not right for a diabetic, she said.
When he is done with lunch, Rose will bring him back home to the woods.
“I worry about him,” Rose said, “he’s out there all night long, and it’s cold.”
BRIAN
On Wednesday, Brian Arrigo, 43, came to Jesus Loves You Ministries looking for a new tent, or at the very least, a tarp or some duct tape to repair the holes in his tent to prepare for the coming rainstorm.
The Ministries was out of tarps and tents.
Brian had taped his tent before, after a raccoon scratched it up, but he came back, and the tent was leaking.
He has been in this situation before, but most recently, he found himself in the woods, because he was unable to keep up with his appointments to follow his medication plan. He was diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, Bipolar, and Alcohol Use Disorder.
Ashley Carmichael, director of Social Services at the Homeless Coalition, said keeping up with their medication and appointments is a challenge, because often people will start to feel better and convince themselves they don’t need it anymore, and go off them.
This time, volunteers at the ministries said he is following through very well.
The support system he has now makes all the difference.
Brian is unable to work, as his doctor’s asked him not to, until they can work on physical and mental barriers. He’s waiting to see if he gets approved for SSI or disability benefits.
“He’s so different now, than when he first came in,” said Carmichael, “He’s smiling, and talking, and sharing. The initial Brian was a little stand-offish and he would observe. Now he’s on the right track, and he’s doing great,” she said.
• • •
The Fordyce family, Rose and Lisa all turned to the Homeless Coalition for help. And, for them and hundreds of others over time, help was there.
There they can work with a case manager to develop a case plan, and set goals to get them into permanent housing, and employment, if they’re able.
Chief Executive Officer Tina Figliuolo said they strive for clients to stay for 30 days, but as long as they’re working their case plan and they’re trying, staff will work with them.
Sam Fordyce took part in the two-week culinary program in the coalition’s kitchen to become ServSafe certified.
Before the program was finished, he was offered a full-time kitchen prep job at Denny’s.
“My wife went looking for a job, but nobody would hire her because she’s pregnant. They said to come back after she has the baby,” Sam Fordyce said.
Both of them are eager to save for their own place so the kids have their own rooms.
“Every single one of them has a different story,” said case manager Gerry Dougherty. “They all have different wants and needs, and it isn’t to be in the woods.”
