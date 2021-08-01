It’s easy to see why our most-read story last week got so many pageviews online. It boils down to two words: red tide.
We have been reading the horror stories of what the Tampa and St. Petersburg areas have been facing with red tide. Thousands and thousands of dead fish have been washing up on their shores regularly.
The smell, of course, is horrible. But it’s more than just the stench. Red tide causes your throat to get sore and your eyes to water. And people with respiratory problems can face even bigger challenges when red tide is around.
We had been fortunate that the red tide further up the coast had not found its way here. We all remember when red tide hit our area for months a few years ago. Many businesses along the beaches here closed.
That’s why when we reported that the first traces of red tide were found in our area, the story online got attention. And then thousands of you shared it in email or on social media.
Within two days, the story had rocketed to the No. 1 spot as the most-read on the site. There is so much I can write about red tide but it would take up this entire column.
Instead, let me direct you to the story in the top spot.
You can read it at: bit.ly/3y8urZN
#2: Three dead in an apparent murder-suicide
Whenever there is a story of something tragic happening locally, the story tends to get shared on social media.
That’s because people want to know if a friend or a friend of a friend was involved. In the latest case, there was an apparent murder-suicide in Venice.
The initial investigation found that the husband shot his wife and stepson before shooting himself, according to a news release from the Venice Police Department.
You can read more about this incident at: bit.ly/2TDWJMF
#3: Vandals plague Punta Gorda restaurant
When I read this story, I got angry. Seriously, I got angry.
Every now and then, you read about a business being attacked by vandals. Normally, it’s teenagers being stupid. But when you read this story, you’ll learn this isn’t teenagers being stupid.
Somebody, with or without help, is extensively attacking El Dorado Mexican Grill in Punta Gorda. For example, somebody is sneaking in, cutting wires and drilling holes into engines that power the refrigerators and ovens.
And they are doing this repeatedly. When the owner changed the locks, the vandals broke in through the roof.
The owner has been sleeping there every night to ward off the vandals. But when Hurricane Elsa got close, he went home one night. You can guess what happened. The vandals figured out he wasn’t there and attacked the business again.
This is scary stuff. And he obviously needs the vandal or vandals caught.
To read the full story and see everything the owner has been through, visit: bit.ly/2ViWWWd
#4: CCSO deputy arrested for stalking woman in North Port
While the story at No. 3 made me angry, this story genuinely scared me. Just imagine having a Sheriff’s deputy stalking you.
That’s what Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputy David Motz, 31, is accused of doing. He was arrested last week by the North Port Police Department.
In the NPPD report, the victim said Motz told her if she reported the harassment — and he lost his job — she would “end up like Denise Amber Lee.”
Lee was kidnapped from her North Port home in 2008, raped and murdered.
Motz also allegedly pointed his department-issued Taser at the victim during a June 2019 argument, threatening to “Taser her.” The person he was allegedly stalking provided emails and voicemails to the police.
There are many more details to this story — far more than I can get in this column.
To read all the details, visit: bit.ly/3x939RF
#5: Best beaches red tide-free close to home
Nope, you’re not seeing double. We have two red tide stories in the Top Five. This one is a whole lot more pleasant.
As the dead fish continued to wash up on the shores in the St. Petersburg area, we looked in on our beaches here. And they were free of red tide at the time.
So we wrote that story, and our readers rejoiced. I’m also guessing that people coming to Florida were using Google to see what beaches did not have red tide.
Of course, we know the red tide didn’t stay away. Just see what story is at No. 1.
Let’s hope it leaves again soon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.