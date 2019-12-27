Not everything fits in a storage locker.
Charlotte County is seeing a rush of new businesses selling storage space for really big stuff — the boats, RVs and trailers that people can’t keep in their subdivision.
County staff fielded permits for 10 of open air storage businesses this year alone, Zoning Official Shaun Cullinan told commissioners at a Dec. 17 workshop.
Community Development staff were looking for guidelines for how much commissioners want to regulate this burgeoning business. Board members shied away from one requirement — paving, except for vehicles with engines that might leak oil.
Board members were concerned that adding too much pavement will add to flooding problems typical in Florida’s developed areas.
The board advised staff to move forward with proposing special rules for this type of business, with special focus on aesthetic buffering from neighbors as well as storm water management.
