Charlotte and southern Sarasota counties escaped the wrath of a storm that flooded Miami and Key West streets and caused some beach erosion along the Gulf.
Todd Dunn, Charlotte County Fire and EMS spokesperson, said he spoke with Charlotte County emergency management director Patrick Fuller around 8 a.m., who said downtown Punta Gorda had some street flooding, but the water had already receded.
Downtown Punta Gorda, whose side streets traditionally flood during storms, showed no evidence that there had even been a storm, and that was shortly before 8:30.
Meanwhile, over in Miami, first responders were rescuing stranded motorists who had driven into deep water, according to The Weather Channel, which showed videos of cars in water above the tires.
Coconut Grove outside of Miami, got nearly 10 inches of rain.
The trajectory of the storm was in accordance with predictions by meteorologists Allyson Rae of NBC2 and Bob Harrigan of ABC-7, who said the storm would likely have the biggest impact on the Keys and southeast Florida.
But there were a few power outages in our area due to the storm, confirmed Jack Eble, spokesperson for FPL.
Shortly before 11 a.m., he said, "Charlotte County has two outages, DeSoto, one, and Sarasota has 130 outages, but that's for the entire county."
Calling from Jupiter, Eble said the storm was producing very heavy rains at that hour.
In stark contrast to our area, Miami-Dade County had 1,854 power outages shortly after 11 a.m., and Broward had 1,220.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.