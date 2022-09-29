Charlotte County released guidelines for reporting and repairing damage from Hurricane Ian.
The guidelines from the county's Community Development Department were issued in a news release on Thursday.
Residents are advised to take pictures of damage for proof and assessment before calling insurance agents.
No permit is required to put up a tarp over the roof of a home and board up windows, which can help prevent further damage after a storm.
"If the home has sustained structural damage, contact licensed and insured contractors to provide multiple estimates for repairing the damage," the release read.
Licensed contractors can be found by calling the Building Department’s Contractor Licensing Division at (941) 743-1201 and reviewing the state website, www.myfloridalicense.com.
If a home is deemed unsafe by the Building Department, residents should collect their valuables and seek a temporary place to stay until permits are obtained and repairs are made to make the home safe again.
Some homes may be moved to a new flood zone based on recent flooding.
If an affected home is located in a flood zone and the cost to repair or improve the home exceeds 50% of the building value (excluding land value), the home will need to be elevated to the current base flood elevation.
The cost of previously permitted repairs and improvements within the last 12 months will be included to the cumulative total when calculating the costs.
The building value can be determined from the County Property Appraiser or by a private individual appraisal.
A building permit will be required to demolish or part of a residential home.
Engineered plans will be required if a resident seeks to obtain a building permit for structural repairs to foundations, walls, ceilings, rafters, and trusses.
"If only replacing windows and doors, a simple floorplan sketch with Florida product approvals from the supplier would be required for the building permit," the release noted.
If a resident is only replacing the roof covering (i.e. shingles, metal, tile), a permit can be obtained online or over the counter by a contractor.
An owner may obtain an owner/builder permit if the home is owned in their personal name (no corporation, LLC or business name). The home cannot be currently rented and cannot be rented or leased within 12 months of the permit closing. Manufactured home owners on leased land also qualify.
After obtaining an owner/builder permit, the owner must sign an affidavit stating that they will abide by the applicable laws and provide supervision of all work.
Hired workers who are not licensed must be the employee of the owner with FICA payroll deductions and proper workers compensation insurance.
"Avoid a contractor that asks you to obtain an owner/builder permit for them to do the job," the release read. "They most likely not licensed or insured."
Building owners are strongly advised to read construction contracts carefully and seek legal consultation; in addition, they should avoid paying contractors in cash and keep all receipts.
If a deposit of more than 10 percent is given, the contractor is bound by Florida law to apply for the permits within 30 days and begin work within 90 days of permit issuance. This can be waived if there is a mutual agreement to longer time in writing.
Owners should also request copies of lien waivers from the contractor, in order to show that subcontractors and suppliers have been paid.
"Do not pay the final installment until all work is complete and the final inspection has been made by the building department," the release said.
Residents with questions can call (941) 743-1201. Information and monitoring of building permit and inspection progress can be found at the Charlotte County Citizen Access Portal: www.charlottecountyfl.gov.
