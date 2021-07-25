The Babcock Ranch community has broken ground on two facilities with public purpose — a high school and a storm shelter.
The shelter most of the time will serve as the school and community field house. It is substantially smaller than was planned. It is being built with $8 million in public funds, and it's not clear if there is other funding.
Construction began on July 12 and will go vertical in late August or early September, said Babcock spokesperson Lisa Hall. The target date for completion is July 2022, in time for most of next year's hurricane season. It would be the county's only shelter that is not in a flood zone.
In a 2019 contract with the state, the shelter was stated as at least 75,000 square feet in size housing up to 2,500 people. The cost was to be $21.5 million with about 45% of the cost covered by nonpublic sources, including Florida Power & Light.
The actual shelter, as awarded in the contract, will be smaller at 40,600 square feet, housing up to 1,343 people.
Babcock developer Syd Kitson has said Charlotte County first approached him about building a shelter at Babcock, which has higher higher elevation than the rest of the county along the coast. Kitson said state funds would be used to pay the extra cost of "hardening" the structure for storms. Neither Charlotte County nor Lee County contributed the $2 million originally proposed. Babcock Ranch is contributing the land, water and sewer lines.
The shelter will have men's and women's locker rooms, two indoor gyms, a fitness center and a cafeteria. The structure is built to international codes for storm shelters, including withstanding wind speeds up to 235 mph. Both the school and the shelter/gym will be made of concrete. The high school will be two stories and 43,000 square feet, including 26 classrooms, science labs, assembly areas and a media room.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo said although any functional shelter is good news, he will not support the county operating it without help from others in the region. The shelter was billed as providing service also to DeSoto, Hendry and Lee counties. Tiseo fought the plan, because he objected to how Kitson and Florida Rep. Michael Grant presented it to the legislature as having county support.
There had been no public discussion, Tiseo noted, and no agreement. Other commissioners said they supported the idea, but in the end, the county contributed no money.
Charlotte County spokesman Brian Gleason said the county has been in discussion with Babcock over the requirements of a shelter.
"No operational decisions have been made at this time," he said.
Babcock will apply for Red Cross certification, Hall confirmed.
Tiseo said he believes Red Cross certification will be tricky, given that some of the main roads in the area, such as State Road 31, flood during high-water events.
Babcock Ranch, which lies in both Lee and Charlotte counties, is rapidly developing since the first people moved in 2018. It is designed to accommodate a future population up to 50,000 people. The shelter would be mostly for people outside Babcock Ranch, Kitson once said, because Babcock homes will all be able to withstand hurricanes.
The legislature approved $8 million of funding for the shelter, and Gov. Ron DeSantis approved the expenditure at a time when a number of other parties were supposed to contribute millions of dollars, including Babcock.
Kitson has always promised that Babcock would build a high school, which accepts students from other regions. A charter elementary school was built at the beginning of the project in 2018. The county school district does not pay for the school construction, but approves the school charters.
The cost of construction was set as $12.9 million for the high school, which will be financed with tax exempt bonds to Babcock Neighborhood Schools and subsidized by the developer for several years, said Principal Shannon Treece. Hall said the budget for the shelter has not been finalized.
Both the shelter and the high school are going up next to the elementary school, according to documents submitted July 14 to Charlotte County's Building Department. This location is just past Babcock's Founders Square, next to a roundabout on Cypress Parkway.
