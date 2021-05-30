For the second week in a row, we have the same story in the top spot. It’s easy to see why.
It’s a horror story, of sorts. Not a Hollywood horror story. A real one.
Zsazsa Karajman, of Plantation Golf & Country Club home in Venice had custody of her grandchildren and, as normal, sent them to school one day. But they never came home.
That’s because the state took them from her. Why? Well, she asked for help.
Now, I am super simplifying a very complicated issue but this story apparently struck a chord with tens of thousands of people from here and across the United States. Put simply, grandparents don’t have many rights when it comes to grandchildren.
And if you’re like this Venice woman, you can send your grandkids to school one day, only to see the state take them away from you.
To get the whole picture of exactly what happened, visit: bit.ly/3vtQA3g
OK, let’s move on with the rest of the Top Five.
2 Suspect in Englewood Beach shooting had grudge with victim
Anytime there is a shooting in a public place, our stories about it tend to get well-read. This story coming in at No. 2 is actually a follow-up to a story that appeared in our Top Five last week.
A man standing on a sidewalk at 2045 N. Beach Road, across from Englewood Beach, was shot in the neck. We later learned that Nicholas Albert Richmond, 37, was arrested and charged with the crime.
Then we learned what he told police. And that’s the story at No. 2 this week.
Richmond said that he had been in a road rage incident with the victim two years prior. He said he had his displayed his gun to the victim then. Then the two came across each other two weeks ago outside an Englewood restaurant.
They got into another argument. Richmond said the man tried to punch him and he was defending himself. Witnesses said they didn’t see the victim try to hurt Richmond.
To read the whole story, including what Richmond said about the victim’s well-being, visit: bit.ly/2TcQwGT
3 Woman charged in birthday party sex crime
This story is disturbing, and I suspect parents across the region read this article. In it, we learn about a 43-year-old woman who is accused of raping a 17-year-old.
Jessica Good, who lives in the 25300 block of Sandhill Boulevard in the Deep Creek area, was charged with two counts of child abuse and two counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor. She allegedly crashed a party in a Port Charlotte home after her adult friend went to bed.
She is accused of giving a minor alcohol, then taking advantage of him after he fell asleep. There are more details but I’d rather not repeat them in this column. They’re, well, disturbing.
To read the whole story, visit: bit.ly/3fsTCiK
4 Latest COVID-19 & Vaccine Stats — For Here & Florida
Ah, our old friend remains in the Top Five. Our daily update on the latest COVID-19 numbers, as well as vaccination numbers, has been in the Top Five every week but one since March of last year.
We really saw the readership on this update skyrocket when we started showing how many new cases there are locally each day.
If you’d like to get this daily update, you can sign up for it for free at: YourSun.com/newsletters
5 Rib City opens in Charlotte Harbor
Ah, this brings a smile to my face.
With so much “serious news” making up the Top Five, it’s nice to have a simple, happy story about food. We know that our readers love stories about new restaurants, new menus and anything else associated with eateries. That’s why this story was not a surprise when it appeared in the Top Five.
The articles focuses on Rib City opening in Charlotte Harbor. This is especially good news since the closing of Sonny’s nearby.
And this article, if you read it, comes with homework. Can you tell me what a “Fly’n Pig Skyscraper” is?
I think you will like the answer.
