We don’t often run stories on snakes but when we do, our readers sure do love to read them and share them.
The most-read story of last week was our story on an Englewood man who got into his car around 12:30 p.m. one day and realized there was a pygmy rattlesnake in his car. But that realization came only after it bit him on the forearm.
Pygmy rattlesnakes generally are 1 to 2 feet long, and their bite is normally not life-threatening, except in smaller animals and young children. And the bite is painful.
In the case of the local man, he was transported to Englewood Community Hospital, which has antivenin on hand.
If you’re wondering why snakes crawl into cars, I can answer that question. My parents are herpetologists (study of reptiles), and I grew up with thousands of them (snakes, not parents). Snakes crawl into cars because they’re warm. Snakes are often active around dusk and as the cool night air kicks in, snakes are attracted to warmth.
Many snakes end up in engines, where they either fall out or die. Some do make their way from the engine compartment into the car. But such cases are rare.
When I lived on 22 wooded acres up near Gainesville, I was working around 7 p.m. at home one day when I turned around to see a 5-foot-long grey rat snake curled up on my camera tripod. He was just looking at me, as if to say, “Are you gonna feed me?” I have no idea how he got in. But it was 25 degrees outside. I knew why he wanted in.
You can read the story about the Englewood man at: bit.ly/2Qsysai
OK, let’s move on with the rest of the Top Five.
2 Latest COVID-19 & Vaccine Stats — For Here & Florida
This is the story that has been in the Top Five for more than a year.
Incredible.
Every day, we update a story with the latest numbers on new COVID-19 cases here and in the rest of Florida. And we update the numbers of vaccinations being given here and in the rest of Florida, too.
We not only publish the story online but also send out a “Breaking News” alert to those who have signed up to get the alerts. It’s amazing to watch how our Website traffic doubles and even triples within a few minutes of us sending out the alert for the COVID-19 update.
3 ‘I just killed my husband’
I was not surprised to see this story back in the Top Five again after being in it last week. The headline on this story is pretty jolting.
Joni Truman, a woman in Arcadia, called 911 and said, “Yes ma’am, I just killed my husband.” She also reportedly said, “I believe I am insane.”
To read the entire story, including learning what the deputy saw upon arriving at the scene, visit: bit.ly/3adviyp
4 Venice motorcyclist, 27, dies in U.S. 41 crash
This story was in the Top Five last week and got shared thousand of times because of the nature of what happened.
It’s about a motorcyclist who was traveling south on U.S. 41 in Laurel “at a high rate of speed,” according to an FHP report. An SUV was pulling out onto U.S. 41, and the motorcyclist, a 27-year-old Venice man, hit the left front of the SUV and was thrown into the air.
The Venice man died.
The full story can be read at: bit.ly/3e39BSN
5 Red tide hanging around Sarasota County beaches
If you’ve never experienced red tide, you are fortunate. The smell is so awful that if you get close enough, you get nauseous. It also can burn your eyes and make problems worse for people with asthma.
And, of course, red tide kills fish and other sea creatures, including dolphins.
Every now and then, we get reports of small amounts of red tide appearing in the waters in the area. When we run a story about that and include a map of the latest areas, the story tends to get read and shared thousands of times.
That was the case with our latest story about small amounts of red tide appearing off Sarasota County. You can read that full story at: bit.ly/3uSD2O7
