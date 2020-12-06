We saw the power of our Breaking News email alert last weekend.
Within a few hours of us sending out the email, a single story got more pageviews in a few hours than any other story did after being online for days.
This was the story about the latest death on River Road — one of the most dangerous roads in the area, if not the most dangerous road.
A 28-year-old Port Charlotte woman died when her vehicle drifted into the southbound lane of River Road very early Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The driver of the northbound vehicle, a North Port woman, was seriously hurt.
For those of you who have lived here a few years or longer, you know that there seems to be a fatal accident on River Road every few months or so. And most of the time, we will send out an email alert.
Because I know I will get calls on this, if you want to sign up for the free breaking news email alerts, simply visit: YourSun.com/newsletters
If you want to read the short story we wrote on the accident Sunday, visit: bit.ly/3qiskz3
(Oh, if you’re wondering, the daily COVID-19 update is back in its honorary No. 1 spot.)
Let’s move on with the rest of the Top Five:
2 Cops: Machete attack leads to arrest after two-county chase
OK, I thought this would easily be the most-read story of the week. Let me give you just a single paragraph from the story:
“The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Alana Gibson of Venice, reportedly crawled through the window of a co-worker’s home and attacked her husband with a machete while he was sleeping, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported. Gibson — who also had an axe, a compound bow and arrows in her pickup — ‘admitted to planning to kill the husband and convince the wife to run away with her,’ arrest reports show.”
Police also said that the woman wanted to use a bow and arrow to kill the man in bed but was afraid of hitting the woman. So the assailant chose a machete instead, according to police.
There is a lot to this bizarre story. You can read it at: bit.ly/3o8KZLC
3 Englewood teen struck, killed on I-75
This is very similar to the story at No. 1. When we write about somebody local dying in a vehicle accident, the story generally gets read by thousands of people and then shared across email and social media.
This particular article is about an 18-year-old from Englewood who was killed on Interstate 75, struck down by a pickup, according to police reports. There had been a previous crash at the site of the accident, the FHP report states. A 28-year-old man from Miami Lakes driving a Dodge Ram pickup was trying to avoid the slower traffic due to the crash, when he hit the 18-year-old, who was trying to cross the highway.
The driver did not see the 18-year-old, the report states.
By the time this column is published, we will have already published a follow-up about the teen and his impact on the community.
You can read the original story at: bit.ly/2HYW1nx
4 Sexual predator living close to this North Port elementary school
There are sexual offenders and sexual predators living all across the area. When a local law enforcement agency alerts us that a sexual offender has moved into the area, we put something brief in the newspaper.
But many of you may have wondered why we wrote a long, in-depth article on Timothy Rice, 43, a sexual predator who moved into North Port near an elementary school. And the answer is simple — this guy has a long history.
And we’ve written about him multiple times in the past. So, as you can guess, we were a bit shocked that he was not imprisoned and had moved back into the area into a bedroom community.
There is not enough room in this column to talk about his long past on this subject matter.
You can read the full story at: bit.ly/36qizH0
5 New flights at Punta Gorda, Sarasota airports
When Allegiant Air announces new flights from the Punta Gorda Airport, the story on the subject always tends to fall into the Top Ten, or, in this case, the Top Five. Personally, I’ve been wanting to travel to Chicago with my son one day after the pandemic, and Allegiant Air has won me over with its latest announcement.
Allegiant Air now flies passengers from Punta Gorda to William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) in Houston and to the Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW). Flights to Houston start at $29 and flights to Chicago start at $35. These seasonal flights operate twice a week.
Not too shabby. Now I just gotta wait for vaccines to be released and to feel safe to get onto a plane. Then we’re going.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.