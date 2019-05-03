Charlotte County Libraries found a unique way to encourage kids to be screen-free and enjoy the outdoors, and a good book, with their families.
In partnership with the Charlotte Sports Park, StoryWalk will take place today through Sunday at the Sports Park, 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte.
StoryWalk will feature laminated pages of Marianne Berkes’ book “Over in a River: Flowing Out to Sea.”
Charlotte County Libraries borrowed the idea from the Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Vermont as part of screen-free week. Screen-free week, April 29 through May 5, encourages people to unplug from their electronic devices like smart phones, tablets, games and TV.
“It’s not only about getting kids to read, but getting out to enjoy their environment,” said Erin Creighton, librarian supervisor at Mid-County Library.
Creighton said the book was chosen, because it is all about animals and the outdoors, and the author did non-fiction in a way that was very accessible for young readers.
“The very first page is about manatees in Florida,” said Creighton. “I thought it would be an easy way to get kids excited about the book if the very first page was about their home area.”
Children visiting the library will have the opportunity to get a free ticket to one of the Stone Crab home games from May 3 to May 5, while supplies last.
Before the 5 p.m. game on May 3, children can listen to books and participate in other literacy-based activities.
For more information, contact Erin Creighton at 941-613-3188.
