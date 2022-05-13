NORTH PORT — A stray alligator that had wandered onto the sidewalk alongside Tamiami Trail got a police escort Friday morning — mainly to keep him from causing trouble. 

The 'gator was spotted walking south along the trail near Hoffman Street at about 9:30 a.m.

Two patrol officers and a civilian patrol officer used their vehicles to keep the 9-foot-long alligator from walking onto Tamiami Trail, while also keeping onlookers at a distance.

A licensed trapper arrived and captured the animal, police officials said.

