A new building permit requirement is frustrating manufactured homeowners impacted by a January tornado.
Charlotte County Community Services Director Ben Bailey told commissioners Tuesday the county has been trying to help Gasparilla Mobile Estates residents.
To help the homeowners, he said, the county expedited some permits.
Residents asked commissioners to waive building permit fees, engineering drawings and to suspend rules that would stand in the way of recovery.
"It seems unfortunate that just as the event happens, the county comes pretty hard down on requiring permits and holding our hands tied to try and get things taken care of, and try to put things back together again," community board member Ted Roberts said.
Charlotte County made rule changes concerning permits the day Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an emergency order to assist people hit by the tornado.
The county rules "tied the mobile home owners hands, stopping all recovery repairs started by them," Gasparilla Estates resident Lee England said.
Gasparilla Estates residents believe the "rules should revert to the prior rules that were in effect during and after the Jan. 16 tornado," England said.
The commission did not make any ruling on whether to waive permit fees for the owners.
Last summer, when flood insurance rates started to increase, the county began updating its rules to keep its flood insurance discount with the National Flood Insurance Program.
Without the full discount, the coastal county's 12,000 flood insurance policy holders would have to pay a collective $4 million a year more, he said.
Federal Emergency Management Agency operates NFIP. To pass building construction audits by FEMA, the county started requiring permits for all but minor repair projects on manufactured homes in January, Bailey said. This change came after the January tornadoes, residents said, when owners faced major reconstruction of the damaged or destroyed structures. A county webpage remained live by mistake, with the old rule requiring few permits.
As for waiving permit fees, which would run between $200-$400 each for the types of repairs in this case, Bailey said the county has never done this. He and county attorney Janette Knowlton said it might not be legal, unless the county reimbursed the building fund with general taxpayer funds.
"We've never done that before," Knowlton said. "If you do it once, you are setting a precedent."
"I don't believe we waived them during Hurricane Charley," Commissioner Ken Doherty said of the 2004 crisis.
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said the county should find the money -- an estimated $12,000 -- to help out.
"We set precedent every day," Deustch said. "It's not an insurmountable amount of money."
