PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County’s only strip club is happy to help fight human trafficking now that commissioners have passed an ordinance that affects basically that business only.
But why stop at strip clubs, asked Kipp Whaley, owner of Emerald City Gentlemen’s Club. Why not put warning signs up at Walmart or the supermarket, he asked, where it might make more of a difference?
“I think it’s great they’re trying to help people,” said Whaley. “I just think they’re barking up the wrong tree.”
Whaley opened the club at U.S. 41 and State Road 776 in 2001. At 51, he’s been in the business for 30 years.
The Charlotte County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to enact an ordinance requiring the posting of signs at sexually oriented businesses including unlicensed massage parlors. The signs tell people that they are protected by the United States government if they are being forced into any kind of work and are being held against their will. The sample sign is in Spanish and Haitian Creole and includes phone numbers for the National Human Trafficking Resource Center.
Commissioner Bill Truex thanked his fellow commissioners for accepting the ordinance that he proposed. He credited his volunteer work on immigration boards for opening his eyes to the issue.
County lawyers said Whaley’s adjoining businesses, Emerald City and the Bikinis Sport Bar are the only sexually oriented businesses in town. Bikinis serves the alcohol, which is banned at the all nude Emerald City.
“The girls are not sex trafficked,” Whaley said. “I don’t think they know what the meaning is.”
The club does not allow the women to leave work with anyone.
“The girls come and go as they please. They make their own money, and there’s no sex,” Whaley said.
So what’s the purpose of the notification at his business?
“They’re basically harassing me and nobody else. I’m the big dog they’re going after. They’re trying to get their name in the paper.”
In Whaley’s experience, which includes New York City and Connecticut, Whaley said he has never encountered or suspected sex trafficking.
“Those nut balls are not really coming to my place,” he said. “Scum bags deal with scum bags. Businessmen deal with businessmen.”
A better way to reach people being kept against their will, he suggested, is in places where they might end up.
“Say you’re a sick person and you’re keeping one of those people. You have to go to Walmart or the gas station. They’re going to have to go to the bathroom,” he said, and that’s where they’re more likely to see the sign.
So put the signs up in all places of business, but even without that, he said he will comply.
“Better safe than sorry.”
