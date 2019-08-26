By DANIEL SUTPHIN
Staff Writer
It’s been said that sports are good for the soul.
No one knows that more than Maureen Hutchinson, a parent liaison with the Charlotte County Specials Olympics management team.
The nonprofit was busy with programs this past summer. Most recently, the local organization held its county swim competition on Aug. 4.
The county’s Special Olympics organization offers 12 programs throughout the year.
“We keep busy here at Special Olympics and are always adding new events when the opportunity arises,” Hutchinson said. “Our athletes learn a real sense of pride and accomplishment. You can tell by just looking in their eyes after competition and receiving their ribbon how happy and proud they are of that achievement.”
The recent swim meet took place at South County Regional Park in Punta Gorda. The 37 swimmers in this year’s program ranged in age from 8 to 52.
“So many have never had an opportunity to learn a sport and been able to go out and compete and hear all the cheering just for them,” Hutchinson said. “We consider every athlete a winner in the time and effort they take challenging themselves to learn a new skill or improving on a skill they already know.”
The program starts with assisted walking for swimmers in the pool for 10 meters, according to Hutchinson. That gradually progresses to an unassisted 15 meters.
“Then they will start swimming 25 meters in the deep end of the pool, then 50, 100 and 200 meters,” Hutchinson said. “Each swimmer decides where they are comfortable swimming at and chooses what they would like to compete in.”
Hutchinson said they offer backstroke, freestyle, butterfly and relay. Most of the athletes choose two and some even three events.
“The athletes are timed frequently during practice which we use to (put them in) divisions so when it comes time to competition they are placed with athletes of similar abilities,” Hutchinson said.
The competition is held at the county level. Those scores and times are then sent to Area Competition, consisting of nine counties in Southwest Florida from Manatee to Collier.
“Every athlete goes to Area (Competition) regardless of how they placed in county,” Hutchinson said. “At Area Competition, only first place is eligible to go on to State Competition.”
The area competition happened Saturday in Sarasota, with the State Competition scheduled for Oct. 4-7 in Vero Beach.
The event went “very well,” according to Hutchinson.
“We had multiple athletes get ribbons,” Hutchinson said. “Many of those who had gotten blue ribbons in the county competition did get blue ribbons at the area event. We are super proud when they get those ‘Blues’ at area competition. Now we wait to get our slots from state offices.”
Around 10 Charlotte County athletes received blue ribbons at the area competition.
“Those who received blue ribbons will be eligible to go to state,” Hutchinson said. “Because of finances, not everyone will be able to get to go. The state will tell us how many spots we will get. A lot (of our athletes) will get to go. Some might not.”
Sign-up information can be found at specialolympicsflorida.org, or by calling 352-243-9536.
Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.