Six $2,500 higher education scholarships are up for grabs for Charlotte County students through the Punta Gorda Garden Club.
Former scholarship recipients may apply for a second year along with first-time applicants, but they must do so by the April 8 deadline.
The state organization, the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs, Inc. is also offering $3,000 scholarships.
Applicants must have a desire to major in agronomy, botany, conservation, ecology, environmental sciences, environmental engineering, floriculture, forestry, horticulture, landscape design, plant pathology or related fields.
Requirements include a B or better grade average, proof of financial need, an essay, and three letters of recommendation.
Application forms are available at the high school counseling offices or online at pggc.org.
For more information contact the Punta Gorda Garden Club Scholarship Chair Anne Simpson at 941-639-4333.
• • •
Students have until April 1 to apply for a $1,000 scholarship from the Royal Order of Ponce de Leon Conquistadors.
Requirements include a GPA of 2.5 or higher, a written essay of 300 words or less about their future goals and how the scholarship would help them, and a letter of recommendation.
Applications are available at each school’s counseling office. Submissions may be made to: ROPC, P.O. Box 510664, Punta Gorda, FL 33951.
For additional information, contact Larry Sexton, scholarship committee chairman, at 941-505-4686.
• • •
The Kiwanis club is organizing a new club in Punta Gorda designed to help kids thrive, prosper and grow.
A press release reads, “People who want to help children are invited to join us forming this new club.”
An organizational meeting is planned for 6 p.m., April 2, at Beef O’ Brady’s, 1105 Taylor St. in Punta Gorda.
For more information, visit facebook.com/PuntaGorda AfterHoursKiwanis or email membership@kiwanis.org.
• • •
Charlotte High School will soon have a new baby grand piano in their chorus room.
The school received a donation from a family who was cleaning out their parents estate, and wanted the 1934 Monarch Baldwin Baby Grand Piano to go to a good home.
The donation was approved by the school board at their meeting last Tuesday. According to school policy, any donations valued over $750 has to be approved by the board. The vote insures the item accepted can be used by the district, and will not come with additional expenses.
Baby Grand pianos have an estimated value between $3,000 and $5,000, depending on its condition.
With a piano, it is a cost to tune and maintain them.
Ellen Harvey curriculum specialist for fine arts said the chorus teacher’s baby grand at CHS recently went ‘kaput’.
“She’s [the chorus teacher] committed to maintaining it every year, which is expensive. Her principal is committed to support that,” Harvey said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.