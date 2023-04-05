PORT CHARLOTTE — Authorities and school officials are investigating threats involving Charlotte and Port Charlotte high schools.
PCHS Principal Lou Long sent an email to parents Wednesday about a situation that happened Tuesday.
"Yesterday, a written threat was discovered on campus late in the school day," he wrote. "The person associated with that threat is no longer on campus."
Long added the school and Charlotte County Sheriff's Office are investigating.
CCSO spokesperson Claudette Bennett confirmed the department is investigating a threat made by a male student. The school has suspended the student, she said.
Long told parents a school dance scheduled for Wednesday afternoon was canceled to "ensure that our students remain safe."
"Again, there is no active threat on campus," he wrote. "And our students and staff are safe and will finish the school day be being in their classrooms."
Authorities on Wednesday also responded to a reported threat on social media involving Charlotte High School.
"School Resource Officers have determined the origin of the post and there is no threat to Charlotte High School," the Punta Gorda Police Department tweeted. "We will continue to have additional officers at the school for the remainder of the week just as an extra precaution and to ensure our students and staff feel safe."
