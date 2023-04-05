PORT CHARLOTTE — Authorities and school officials are investigating a threat allegedly made by a student at Port Charlotte High School.
PCHS Principal Lou Long sent an email to parents Wednesday about the situation that happened Tuesday.
"Yesterday, a written threat was discovered on campus late in the school day," he wrote. "The person associated with that threat is no longer on campus."
Long added the school and Charlotte County Sheriff's Office are investigating.
CCSO spokesperson Claudette Bennett confirmed the department is investigating a threat made by a male student. The school has suspended the student, she said.
Long told parents a school dance scheduled for Wednesday afternoon was canceled to "ensure that our students remain safe."
"Again, there is no active threat on campus," he wrote. "And our students and staff are safe and will finish the school day be being in their classrooms."
