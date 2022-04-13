PORT CHARLOTTE — Tempers flared among adults who addressed the Charlotte County Public Schools district board on Tuesday on a new Florida law that has become a topic of nationwide controversy.
It was eighth-graders who shared their experiences with bullying that were praised afterward for being the "adults" in the room.
A number of residents and parents expressed concerns, particular among them the recently passed Parental Rights in Education Bill 1557.
The bill prohibits classroom discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. Opponents regard it as the "Don't Say Gay" bill.
Three students who are members of the Gay Straight Alliance at Murdock Middle School expressed their opinions before the board.
"I attend Murdock Middle School and have trouble with 'Don't Say Gay,'" said Katelyn O'Brien of Port Charlotte.
The eighth-grader was one of three who were brought to the meeting by middle school teacher Deven Seibert, who said she's been bringing students to School Board meetings for about 15 years.
"I want our kids to have a voice," Seibert said.
O'Brien talked about suicide and the LGBTQ community, saying 22% "have considered attempting suicide."
She said she feared a teacher they liked would be "taken away" if the students talked about their feelings and concerns.
Danika Bankston, also an eighth-grader at Murdock, spoke to the School Board.
"Students should be allowed to talk to their teachers," Bankston said.
Seibert debated the strength of the new state edict.
"The way the law is written, is vague," Seibert said.
Lawmakers supporting the bill said it would not prohibit teachers and students from talking about their LGBTQ families or bar classroom discussions about LGBTQ history, including events like the 2016 attack on the Pulse nightclub in Orlando. That attack killed 49 and wounded 53 more at the club that catered to the LGBTQ community.
Supporters argue the new law is about giving parents more say in their children’s education.
But legal experts have said the broad language of the law could open districts and teachers to lawsuits from parents who believe any conversation about LGBTQ people or issues is inappropriate.
"Filth!" one man shouted out, apparently startling the students who had spoken.
Ralph Barry, of Punta Gorda, called it "absurd" for a kindergarten teacher to talk about transgender issues.
Richard Russell also spoke at the School Board.
"I am about up to here with 'Don't Say Gay,'" Russell said. "I didn't have conversations with my teachers about their sex lives."
At the close of the meeting, the students — O'Brien, Bankston and Tano Altamirano — were praised.
"I know it was incredibly difficult for you to speak, and I am proud of you," School Board member Cara Reynolds said.
Afterward, some adults circled the students, and one chastised them, saying they didn't understand the law.
"I told them, 'These are children,'" Seibert told The Daily Sun.
As the crowd was about to leave, School Board chair Ian Vincent approached the students.
"I am so impressed with you guys," Vincent said. "I know how hard it was; you are awesome."
He referred to some rude outbursts by adults at the meeting.
"Your behavior was far better than the adults who were here," Vincent said.
