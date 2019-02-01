Student artwork at the Charlotte County Fair includes themes about anxiety, politics, and topics of national conversation like gun violence.
Port Charlotte High School junior KT Fandozzi created her piece, “Enough,” in response to the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
Fandozzi used acrylic paint to print the words “Enough” over a fabric and jelly surface. Then, she scanned her piece, so she could digitally add an image of a gun over the words.
“Just because the conversation about gun laws has stopped, doesn’t mean it should, or the problem has gone away,” Fandozzi said.
Art students from elementary through high school from around Charlotte County will have the opportunity to showcase their work in the Expo Hall, where there is about a 7,000-square-foot space designated for artwork.
First, 2nd, and 3rd place ribbons will be awarded for each grade level, and the winners will receive a ribbon and tickets to the fair. Winners will be chosen by their teachers. There are three scholarships available, one for each high school, worth $1,000 each, which will also be decided by the teachers.
“This is why voters voted for arts and music with the referendum,” said Ellen Harvey, Charlotte’s Curriculum Specialist for Fine Arts, referring to the student art projects. “It’s what gets kids excited about school. Sometimes, it’s the only thing.”
The referendum, which was approved by voters in November, would provide $3 million to enhance the district’s art, music and drama education, as well as school security, science and other areas. Student artwork is commonly displayed at the fair.
Fandozzi has been taking art classes since the eighth grade, though she showcased her first art piece at the fair when she was in second grade. This year, she is taking Advanced Placement studio art.
“We’re trying to represent the best of all students,” said Port Charlotte High School art teacher Tiffiny Coffey. “We’re trying to show range.”
Coffey said there is no overall theme for the pieces shown at the fair. The pieces displayed are from various projects students were assigned during their classes, while other students have done a ‘master artist copy,’ where they choose to study a famous artist, and create a piece using the techniques of that artist.
“We teach them techniques, they decide the theme, and express topics in their own way,” Coffey said.
Alyssa Meli, also a junior at Port Charlotte High School, is currently doing a concentration in her pre-AP studio art class about what causes anxiety in people. Her photograph depicts someone lighting a cigarette over a candle.
The inspiration came from something she read that indicated prolonged use of nicotine can cause anxiety for some people.
Having been in art classes as long as she has, she has become more comfortable with showcasing her art.
“I like having it out a lot more than I did a couple of years ago,” she said.
Her teacher, Coffey, “gives us an environment to be able to talk about our pieces freely,” Meli said.
Though both students are only juniors this year, they both said they would like to continue studying art in college, in some capacity.
For Meli, that would be photography, while Fandozzi hasn’t quite decided yet, but said, “I want to have creative freedom in anything I do.”
Dawn Matonis, art teacher at Lemon Bay High School, has students showcasing their masks, papier-mache, ceramics, and sculptures.
Matonis said the longest a student had worked on a displayed piece was six weeks.
Matonis recalled when she was a student spending a lot of extra time in the art room, joking that she will often have to kick students out at 4 p.m.
“I hope people take away how talented our kids are,” Matonis said, “When artists who work in these mediums see what our kids could do, they’re pretty impressed.”
Student artwork will be displayed in the Expo Hall throughout the Charlotte County Fair, which runs today through Feb. 10.
