High school seniors in Charlotte County have until March 31 to apply for a $2,000 scholarship from the Suncoast Credit Union.
The Suncoast Credit Union will award three scholarships to selected Charlotte County students.
To apply, students must have a demonstrated financial need, be enrolled in an accredited four-year college/university, two-year college or technical school in Florida, begin post-secondary school in 2019-20 academic year, use scholarship funds for tuition, required educational institution fees, and/or other direct course-related expenses.
"Selecting scholarship winners is one of our toughest jobs as so many students are deserving and in need!" said Sara Wierhake, executive director of the Charlotte Local Education Foundation.
In addition to the above requirements, students must also submit a student statement defining their future aspirations and goals. The statement should include high school academic performance, extracurricular activities and/or community service the student has participated in
Wierhake said winners will be selected by committee mid-April and receive notification prior to their high school awards night in May.
For details on how to apply for a scholarship in Charlotte County, contact Sara Wierhake at 941-255-7500 x294.
In Sarasota County, two $2,000 scholarships will also be awarded to qualified seniors. The same requirements apply.
The deadline to apply is March 1. For details on how to apply, contact Heather Ferringno at 941-927-0965 or visit launchyourplan.com/suncoast-credit-union-scholarship.
